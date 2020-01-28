Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)