Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

VRNS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,325. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

