Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of VAR1 traded up €5.30 ($6.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €87.60 ($101.86). 741,027 shares of the company were exchanged. Varta has a 1-year low of €25.92 ($30.14) and a 1-year high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of €113.49 and a 200-day moving average of €88.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

