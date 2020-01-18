Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Varta stock traded up €4.10 ($4.77) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €91.70 ($106.63). 762,208 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €112.68 and a 200 day moving average of €88.96. Varta has a 12 month low of €25.92 ($30.14) and a 12 month high of €128.00 ($148.84).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?