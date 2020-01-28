Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?