Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.73. Vaxart shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 57,817,483 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. Analysts expect that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

