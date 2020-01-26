Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 9.5%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price traded down 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.48, 1,962,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,651,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

