VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,619,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,935. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?