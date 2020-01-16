VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 2,387,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $308.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?