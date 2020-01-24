VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.74. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3,405,192 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

VBIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $254.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 8.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: Depreciation