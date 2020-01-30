VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Up 6.3%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) rose 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 4,793,626 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,314,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

VBIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

