VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) Trading Up 0.5%

VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$22.69 ($16.09) and last traded at A$22.66 ($16.07), approximately 11,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$22.54 ($15.99).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$21.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?