Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.20 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

TSE VCM opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $235.57 million and a PE ratio of -62.50. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$8.27 and a one year high of C$10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.47.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

