Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.84

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $13.33. Vector Group shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 58,395 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 71,638 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Vector Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vector Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

