Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS VEGPF remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Friday. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

