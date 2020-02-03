Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $623.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 133,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

