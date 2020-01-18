Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.43, 380,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 236,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.48 million, a P/E ratio of -417.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 133,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 4,178,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Story: Float