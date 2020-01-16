Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $90,064.08 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59.

On Monday, December 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62.

On Friday, November 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $573,745.26.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $130,643.10.

Shares of VEEV opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 181,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

