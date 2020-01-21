Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $177.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $130,643.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,902. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 260.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,301,000 after acquiring an additional 959,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,867 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after acquiring an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 420.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

