Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Vegalab Inc (OTCMKTS:VEGL)’s stock price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

About Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL)

Vegalab, Inc primarily engages in the citrus packing business. The company operates in two segments, the Agronomy Business and the Packing Business. It also distributes biological pesticides, natural fertilizers, and specialty biological agents under the Vegalab brand name. The company markets its products through stocking distributors.

