Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Trading Up 12.2%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, approximately 70,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 42,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

About Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC)

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

