VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EXIV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EXIV) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.99 and last traded at $49.99, 1,088 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35.

