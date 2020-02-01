VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

VelocityShares Daily 4x Long USD vs JPY ETN (NYSEARCA:DJPY) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.20, approximately 3,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 750% from the average daily volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?