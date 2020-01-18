Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

VNTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $384.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 290.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 724,054 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

