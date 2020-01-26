Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNTR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1,172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.09. 378,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,284. The company has a market cap of $351.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.87. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Venator Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

