Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 42,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

