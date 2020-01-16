Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,860. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.14.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

