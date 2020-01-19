Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Venus Concept in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VERO. Maxim Group upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $5.77 on Friday. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

