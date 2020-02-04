Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

VNE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:VNE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 505,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,827. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

