Veoneer Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($5.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veoneer in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.23) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NYSE VNE opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.02. Veoneer has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veoneer by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

