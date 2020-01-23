Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.44

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 3201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Veoneer’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

