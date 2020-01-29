Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.05

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 2846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

