Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 14,049 Shares

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $423,015.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $438,900.00.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.04 and a beta of 1.19. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Veracyte by 540.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 13.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

