Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 277,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,533. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 18,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $525,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Veracyte by 540.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also: What is Green Investing?