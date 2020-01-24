Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Down 5.8%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.79, 1,805,556 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,051,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 160.88% and a negative net margin of 809.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Verastem by 3,040.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

