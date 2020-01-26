Verditek (LON:VDTK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 3163785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

About Verditek (LON:VDTK)

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

