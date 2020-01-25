Vereit (NYSE:VER) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,736. Vereit has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vereit by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,406,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Vereit by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

