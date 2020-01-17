Vereit Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,708% compared to the average volume of 526 call options.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Vereit has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vereit by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 530,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 13.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 18.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vereit by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vereit by 274.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VER. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

