Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $22.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 238,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. 501,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,323. Vericel has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $737.01 million, a PE ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

