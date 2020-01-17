Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Vericel has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $781.72 million, a P/E ratio of -124.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vericel by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 238,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Vericel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com