Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $158.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,547. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,798,137 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

