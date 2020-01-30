Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 885,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $22,798,137. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

