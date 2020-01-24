Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $165.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $115.24 and a 12 month high of $165.29.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

