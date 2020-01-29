Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $822,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

