Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

VBTX opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,462 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

