Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 15,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $822,462. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

