Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Short Interest Update

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 36,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

