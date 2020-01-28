Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Support Level