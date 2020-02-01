Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.27.

Shares of TSE:VET traded down C$1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.80%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

