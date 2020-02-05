Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:VRP remained flat at $GBX 48.50 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,797. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 37.15 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.49.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

